Zoom sued by church for Bible class hijacked by ‘sick’ porn

One of San Francisco’s oldest churches has joined the chorus of complaints that Zooming is not safe – with a lawsuit claiming its bible study class was “Zoombombed” with pornography.

“The footages were sick and sickening – portraying adults engaging in sex acts with each other and performing sex acts on infants and children, in addition to physically abusing them,” according to the complaint filed Wednesday in federal court.

Immediately after shutting down the virtual class, whose participants were mostly senior citizens, the administrator of Saint Paulus Lutheran Church reached out to Zoom Video Communications Inc. for help, “but Zoom did nothing,” according to the complaint, which was filed as a proposed class action. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.