Qatar threatens up to three years in prison for those who don’t wear masks

The small Middle Eastern nation of Qatar now has one of the world’s most strict coronavirus restrictions.

Those who go out in public without a face covering now face up to three years in prison and a fine of about $40,000. The Gulf country made the announcement on Qatar state TV this weekend.

Authorities have reportedly been stopping drivers along the country’s roads to advise them of the new restriction. Although people driving solo are not mandated to wear masks, those in a car with others must have their faces covered. Read Qatar

