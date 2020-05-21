Theologians take convention online

While most academic conferences have been cancelled or postponed this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, one group of theologians is planning to go forward with its annual event—completely online.

The College Theology Society (CTS) has moved its three plenary addresses, 42 workshops, the president’s address and even an abbreviated awards ceremony and business meeting to a digital platform for its May 28-30 convention.

Originally scheduled to be held at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, the convention’s theme is “Human Families: Identities, Relationships, and Responsibilities.”

“We’re doing it because we can,” said CTS president Mary Doak, who is a professor of theology and religious studies at the University of San Diego. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.