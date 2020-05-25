Wellington JP loses association membership because of anti-Muslim posts

In the first case of its kind in New Zealand, a well-known Kiwi-Indian community leader based in Wellington, Mr Kantilal Bhagabhai Patel, has lost his membership of the Wellington Justices of Peace (JP) Association, after some of his social media posts were deemed anti-Muslim in nature.

Ms Ann Clark, who is the Vice President of the Association, informed, "The Association received a complaint and it was investigated. Mr Patel is no longer a member of the Wellington JP Association

News category: New Zealand, Odd Spot.