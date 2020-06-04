Australians turned to prayer during lockdown

Australians have turned to prayer during the coronavirus pandemic, with many wanting to spend more time growing their faith once restrictions are lifted, according to a new study.

McCrindle Research said that about a third of Australians increased their prayer and other spiritual activities during the March and April lockdown, with 26 per cent wanting to retain that aspect of life going forward.

In looking at how people have been affected by COVID-19, it also showed that many enjoyed and would like to maintain a slower and more sustainable pace of life (49 per cent) with an emphasis on close relationships. More than half of Australians (52 per cent) spent more time with their family or household members and want this to continue. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.