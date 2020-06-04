  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Christ Church Cathedral’s feline outlaws captured

Thursday, June 4th, 2020

Christ Church Cathedral is now feline-free for the first time in years after the capture of Bonnie and Clyde.

The pair were the last two cats left roaming the earthquake-damaged cathedral and the surrounding square after more than 25 cats were rescued from the area in the past two years. Read more

