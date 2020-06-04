Christ Church Cathedral’s feline outlaws captured

Loneliness is the feeling of being disconnected, excluded and disengaged from others, an agonizing feeling of emptiness or desolation, a feeling that no one cares. At the same time there is the yearning to belong, a restlessness to make a Read more
Just over 50 years ago, on April 4, 1968 Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated and across the United States explosive protests broke out all over the country. In stark contrast to today, Robert Kennedy, a Democratic presidential candidate, gave Read more
With the advent of Covid-19, Facebook and similar digital platforms seem to have become liturgical spaces. Every kind of celebration is transmitted through them: “home-made” liturgies are held, retreat houses offer online activities, spiritual assistance is offered through a computer Read more
History is repeating itself in Hong Kong. In 2003, after the SARS epidemic, attempts were made to introduce a national security law. Similarly, it is happening now as the coronavirus recedes. But this time we fear there will be no Read more