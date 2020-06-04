App offered free to help NZ Churches contact trace

Snapp Mobile has released a new service in its app that gives churches a free and easy way to track and register members who want to visit the Church during Alert Level 2.

Churchappsnz gives churches two options either to track or register its visitors.

The service has already been offered to its 600+ existing client base for free and is now being made available to all other Churches in New Zealand at no cost.

“The idea came in from one of the churches on the day it was announced that New Zealand would be going into level 2,” said Joshua Woodham, co-founder of Snapp Mobile.

“A discussion was had amongst our team and right away we decided to drop everything and jump to it.”

“A few days later we had a prototype and were able to advise our client base that we had a solution for them,” Woodham said.

Churches can send out a registration form via the ChurchAppsNZ platform for its members to give an indication to the Church of who will be attending a particular church service.

Alternatively, church staff can check people into the church to create a register of visitors.

The check-in data is saved in a database available only to the church and can be sent to the ministry of health if required.

For visitors without a smart-phone, there is the option for staff to manually check-in/out visitors on a tablet, phone or PC.

Churches don’t have to be an existing ChurchAppsNZ client to gain access to the service.

ChurchAppsNZ said they are glad to be able to give back to their community of churches and provide a valuable service at a time when the help is needed.

