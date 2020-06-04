Pandemic: Financial difficulty in New Zealand worse than UK and Norway

The New Zealand government’s Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC) has reported that a survey of 3,000 people, conducted in April, found 34 per cent of households were in “financial difficulty.”

A further 40 per cent were “at risk of tipping into hardship.”

The survey was part of a study involving eight countries.

New Zealand ranked worse than the UK and Norway, where 28 per cent and 8 per cent of respondents respectively were in “financial difficulty.” Other countries have not yet reported their results. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.