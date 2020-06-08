Adventist food company distributes 670,000 food items for people in need

Throughout Australia and New Zealand, Sanitarium Health Food Company has donated, so far in 2020, more than AU$1 million (about US$700,000) worth of food to help individuals and communities in need.

Sanitarium in New Zealand is extending community support, including a new partnership with Kiwi Harvest.

In early April, the first of 90 pallets of Weet-Bix was delivered to its distribution centre in Auckland, with a further delivery to reach its Christchurch distribution centre in June.

Kiwi Harvest distributes food to more than 280 charities throughout New Zealand that provide for people in need. Read more

