Catholic grocer helps Mexican Jews keep kosher

Monday, June 8th, 2020

Noe Trinidad Chavez  a 56-year-old, a native of the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, was born and raised Catholic.

Now he’s the owner of two Jewish food shops, including this one that’s no more than 6 feet by 14 feet with a lime-green awning adorned with a Star of David. Read more

