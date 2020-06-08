What getting married in a pandemic taught these newlyweds

Michael and Kelsey Petrany can hardly believe that two months ago they were worried about centrepieces.

The restrictions of the pandemic made so many of their initial wedding plans impossible, including the presence of their parents, guests, and a reception.

The couple decided they wanted to go through with it anyways. And they are glad they did.

“I’m glad we stuck with the original date,” Michael says. “It starts our marriage on this tone that no matter what is going on, literally in the middle of a pandemic, this is our vocation and we’re committed to it.”

Just before the lockdowns began in mid-March, the couple realized their wedding would have to look different.

They began adjusting plans, reworking who could come and what was still possible.

They began to realize that, for the sake of safety, neither of their parents could come, nor could the older Jesuit priest who was originally set to do the wedding.

“Our worst fear was that our wedding would be a source of contamination and infection,” Michael said.

In the end, aside from a priest and a few members of the parish staff, only Kelsey’s sister and friend and one of Michael’s friends were able to be present. The rest of their family and friends watched through a livestream.

Some even sat on picnic blankets on a hill outside the Church.

“Having to drastically change our plans and expectations for what the day would look like really allowed us to focus and prepare for receiving the sacrament,” Kelsey said, noting that the loss of so many of the externals gave them a sense of freedom and intentionality. “If everything had gone as normal, we would have been bogged down or worried about the other details and that can sometimes overpower or take away from the sacrament.”

"To me it's an example of how when something you expect and are looking forward to is just shoved out the window," Michael shared, "you don't get that thing back, but you get something different that is its own thing and completely unique and personal."