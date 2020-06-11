  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Former Christchurch Catholic bishop Basil Meeking dies

Thursday, June 11th, 2020

The seventh Catholic Bishop of Christchurch – Reverend Basil Meeking – has died.

Meeking was first ordained as a priest in 1953 and served as Bishop of Christchurch from 1987 until 1996. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,