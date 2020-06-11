‘Secret deal’ between the Vatican and China ‘backfires’ on Chinese Catholics

The Chinese government has been ‘very successful in gaining a great deal of sway over the papacy’ through a ‘secret deal’ negotiated between Pope Francis and the Communist party, according to Chaplains Without Borders Founder Father James Grant.

While one in 14 Chinese are reported to be Christian, many are connected with home churches which are not recognised by the Communist government.

Father Grant said Pope Francis has refused to release the “details” of the agreement. Read more

