Diocese to meet with Marist College about Black Lives Matter posters

The Catholic Diocese of Auckland will meet with Marist College families after teachers tore down Black Lives Matter posters at the school.

Principal Raechelle Taulu said the Diocese, who own Marist, will mediate a meeting with those who have raised issues.

She said, at a meeting of the Board of Trustees and senior management last night, they agreed students have every right to be heard. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.