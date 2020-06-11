  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Nuns shaken but hopeful after robbery

Thursday, June 11th, 2020

A community of Dominican nuns in Hawaii is shaken but hopeful after a burglar broke into their convent last week and stole a minivan that the nuns use for their ministry.

“It was still a good running car, even if it was 13 years old,” Sister Bernarda Sindol told CNA. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,