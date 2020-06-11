Pope Francis sets up new fund for workers left out of coronavirus support

Pope Francis has set up a new fund – the “Jesus the Divine Worker Fund” – to help families and individuals in the Rome diocese who have lost their livelihood because of the economic crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many here are struggling to survive, especially workers in the gig economy and the families they support, because they are ineligible for assistance from the state or other institutions.

“As bishop of Rome, I have decided to institute in the diocese the ‘Jesus the Divine Worker Fund’ to affirm the dignity of work,” Pope Francis said in a letter to the cardinal vicar of the Diocese of Rome, Angelo De Donatis.

In his letter, the pope expressed his profound concern about the condition of so many people, especially those in the informal sector, as the government lifts the lockdown and the economy enters the pandemic recovery phase.

