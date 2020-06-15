Bishop Basil Meeking emeritus bishop of Christchurch R.I.P

The emeritus bishop Christchurch, Basil Meeking, aged 90 passed away at Christchurch Hospital on 11 June after a short period of ill-health.

Meeking was the seventh bishop of Christchurch.

He was ordained as a priest in 1953 and then as a bishop in 1987. He served as bishop from 1987 until 1996.

Meeking served in a number of parishes in the diocese and held other pastoral appointments such as chaplain to Christchurch Hospital and representing the Catholic Church to the National Council of Churches.

He undertook doctoral studies from 1963-1966 in Rome at the University of St Thomas Angelicum.

In 1969 was appointed to the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity in Rome where he worked for the next 18 years.

The bishop of Christchurch, Paul Martin said: “Bishop Basil had a great love of priesthood and has left us a legacy of priests who have a strong identity in their priesthood.”

Since his retirement as the Bishop of Christchurch, Bishop Basil worked from 1997 to 2006 with the late Cardinal Francis George of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

He then resided in Christchurch and continued giving retreats and talks in New Zealand and overseas.

Funeral arrangements

Monday 15 June: From 10.00 am, Bishop Basil will be at the Carmelite Monastery Chapel (52 Halswell Road). People are welcome to come and pray during this time.

Monday 15: Rosary will be recited at the Carmelite Chapel at 7.00 pm.

Tuesday 16 June: a Vigil Mass will be celebrated at the Nazareth House Chapel,220 Brougham Street at 2 pm.

Tuesday 16 A Vigil Requiem Mass in Extraordinary Form (Latin Mass) will be celebrated at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street at 7 pm

Wednesday 17 June: The Requiem Mass for Bishop Basil will be celebrated at 11 am at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, followed by burial at Bromley Cemetery, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road

