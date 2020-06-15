Christians in Laos shunned for believing in ‘America’s god’

Christians in the communist nation of Laos continue to face discrimination, harassment and ridicule over their beliefs.

“They say in our village that there is no Christian god and that our ancestors were all animist,” a villager living in mountainous northern Laos recently told Radio Free Asia.

Christianity is little understood among many Laotians, most of whom hold a syncretism of animistic and Buddhist beliefs. Many Laotian animists believe that by practicing their “foreign” faith local Christians antagonize the country’s tutelary spirits, foreign Christian organizations have reported. Read more

