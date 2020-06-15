Malaysian singer Zizi Kirana ‘stressed out’ after getting bashed online for removing hijab

Sabahan singer Zizi Kirana has politely requested for people to stop bashing her on social media after she decided to stop wearing the hijab.

The 35-year-old had donned the headscarf during Ramadan this year but chose to remove it recently, telling mStar that she wasn’t ready for the commitment yet.

She also admitted to feeling pressured over the mean-spirited comments she was receiving online over the issue.

“I accept all the criticism and advice with an open heart but at the same time, I feel stressed out reading comments from those who are furious just because I am not wearing the tudung like I used to. Read more

