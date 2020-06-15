  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
New looks for some Latter-day Saint missionaries

Monday, June 15th, 2020

Some Latter-day Saint missions may soon allow elders to begin wearing plain blue dress shirts instead of the white shirts they are known for around the globe.

Some may also go without a tie, according to new exceptions to the dress standards for men serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Read more

