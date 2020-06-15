First time school named after Suzanne Aubert

The Sisters of Compassion consider that having a school named after their foundress is an honour. Although other schools have named classrooms and class houses after the Venerable Suzanne Aubert, this is the first time a whole school has been so named.

Sr Josephine Gorman, DOLC, told NZ Catholic the sisters “are happy knowing Suzanne Aubert’s spirit and legacy will live on in the minds and hearts of the teachers, pupils and parents at Papamoa and beyond”. Read more in NZCatholic

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.