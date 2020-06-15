  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

NZ is doing “pretty well” in terms of having women in priestly formation

Monday, June 15th, 2020

The presence of women in seminaries and seminary formation is vital for future priests and prevention of sexual abuse, but the Church must go beyond that and act now, a top New Zealand Catholic theologian said. Read more in NZ Catholic

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,