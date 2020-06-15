Wyoming bishop accused of abuse won’t be charged, prosecutors say

Following a decision by prosecutors not to charge retired Wyoming bishop Joseph Hart for sexual abuse against minors, his alleged victims are looking to the Church’s canonical process as a last chance for the 88-year-old prelate to be brought to justice.

As first reported by the Kansas City Star on Tuesday, and confirmed by Crux on Wednesday, a Wyoming witness coordinator informed one of Hart’s accusers that the prosecutor would not advance the case, citing insufficient evidence.

This comes nearly two years after the Diocese of Cheyenne deemed the allegations from the same individual to be credible in 2018. read more

News category: News Shorts, World.