Opt-in RE in Catholic schools opposed

Concerns from New Zealand’s Catholic education sector over the wording of a bill concerning religious instruction in state schools and how this might affect integrated schools were heard by a parliamentary select committee earlier this year.

In a submission to the Education and Workforce Committee about the Education and Training Bill, former New Zealand Catholic Education Office chief executive Paul Ferris stated that the way the bill was drafted was ambiguous to the extent that the provisions that would apply to state schools and religious instruction would also apply to integrated schools. Read more in NZCatholic

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.