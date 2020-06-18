Peru archbishop fills cathedral with portraits of Covid-19 victims

At mass on Sunday the Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo, looked out over a cathedral full of faces — none of them alive.

The cleric had his church filled with more than 5,000 portraits of those who have died in the pandemic that is spreading across Peru, using his broadcast homily to criticise a health system he said was “based on egotism and on business and not on mercy and solidarity with the people”.

Herbal cures and no sanitation: the Lima residents battling Covid alone – in pictures

The nation as a whole faces a projected economic contraction of 12% this year and Castillo called for solidarity with the poor.

