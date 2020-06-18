Francis appoints layperson as secretary of Vatican ‘central bank’

Pope Francis has appointed Fabio Gasperini, a lay financial advisor, as secretary of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA).

The 58-year-old Roman was named to the post, second highest at APSA, on June 15. He is the first layperson to get that position and succeeds Msgr. Mauro Rivella who completed his five-year term in April.

Gasperini is an auditor and chartered accountant with a degree in economics and commerce.

He has more than 25 years of experience in consulting and auditing services at leading financial institutions: banks, insurance companies, asset management companies, securities brokerage firms and financial companies. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.