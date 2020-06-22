  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Call for action over contentious new PNG emergency Act

Monday, June 22nd, 2020

Paul Harricknen, from the Catholic Professionals’ Society, said the Public Health Emergency Act was rushed through parliament without proper consultation and debate.

He said he wants the Ombudsman to either speak directly to the government or challenge the new law in the Supreme Court.

“In many respects the act was unconstitutional,” Mr Harricknen said. Read more

