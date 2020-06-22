Black community gets a personal parish

A new Catholic personal parish for Pittsburgh’s black community has been announced by Bishop David Zubik.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, “a personal parish is a parish that responds to specific spiritual needs often related to a particular culture or an extraordinary need” and anyone who wishes to be a part of that Catholic community is welcome.

When Zubik visited earlier this year, parishioners told him about their 130-year history. This history allowed them to minister to black Catholics while also navigating the same systems of disadvantages that black Americans faced in the Pittsburgh region, the nation and the Church.

“Along with their sincere enthusiasm and passion for their Catholic faith, I heard and felt their desire to have their unique spiritual and cultural needs met,” said Bishop Zubik.

“I want to raise awareness of the need to walk with our black sisters and brothers as they continue to enrich and be an integral part of the Diocese of Pittsburgh and the Catholic Church Universal.”

A task force put together a proposal, stating: “This is not a call for separatism but instead for a pledge of commitment to the Church and to share in her witnessing to the love of Christ.”

Zubik says he is committed to the needs of Black Catholics and is inviting everyone to join with him in this work.

“We need to work together to make sure that black citizens from all walks of life are treated with the same respect that God intends all of us to have,” he said.

As from 13 July, Saint Benedict the Moor Parish will officially become the personal parish.

Soiurce

News category: World.