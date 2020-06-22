Turkish Catholic bishops won’t contest plan to turn ancient cathedral into a mosque

Turkish Catholic bishops have pledged not to contest plans to turn Istanbul’s ancient Hagia Sophia cathedral that now serves as a museum into a Muslim place of worship.

In announcing their decision June 18, the bishops backed government claims that the monument’s future is a question of national sovereignty.

"We are a church deprived of juridical status, so we cannot give any advice on this country's internal questions," the Turkish bishops' conference said in a statement sent to Catholic News Service.

