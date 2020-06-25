Jean Kennedy Smith, last sibling of President Kennedy, dies at 92

Jean Kennedy Smith, a diplomat, humanitarian and author and the last surviving sibling of the late President John F. Kennedy, died on June 17 at her home in Manhattan. She was 92.

President Bill Clinton nominated her to serve as ambassador to Ireland in 1993, and she held the post until 1998.

When he nominated Smith, a 65-year-old widow, Clinton called her "as Irish as an American can be" and said she would make a great ambassador.

