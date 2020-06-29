100,000 people attended Zoom commemoration for Rabbi Menachem Schneerson

The Chabad-Lubavitch movement estimates that 100,000 people on 45,000 devices gathered in an online Zoom event to honor the late Chabad rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Schneerson, who died in 1994, led the movement’s transition from a small and insular Hasidic sect to an outward-facing global force. Tens of thousands visit his grave in Queens, New York every year on the anniversary of his death. Things were different this year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

