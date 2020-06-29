  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Staff-monitoring software rests in a ‘grey area’

Monday, June 29th, 2020

Sales of staff-monitoring software have skyrocketed thanks to businesses wanting to keep track of what workers are up to while working from home as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ian Howard, CEO of brand and ethics consultancy Bright Street Studio, says even the names – like Time Doctor or Staff Cop – can feel “slightly dystopian”. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,