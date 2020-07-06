  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
He made a 75-day retreat and wonders if he missed anything

Monday, July 6th, 2020

Daniel Thorson went on a solo meditation retreat for 75 days in a small Vermont cabin, cut off from the outside world without a phone, internet, or contact with others.

While Thorson spent his time in isolation meditating, he had no clue about the major changes going on in the outside world.  Read more

