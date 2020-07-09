Cat completely at home during online prayer service

A cat has been caught on camera drinking some of a vicar’s milk during an online prayer service.

Canterbury Cathedral has been running virtual prayer services for worshippers since the UK was put into lockdown on 23 March.

Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury, had been leading a service for Canterbury Cathedral when the feline, named Tiger, was seen creeping behind him.

Tiger then lept up onto the chair next to Dr Willis before jumping up onto the wooden table on which there was a tea pot and a small jug of milk.

The cat proceeded to dip his paw into the jug of milk and lick it.

Tiger repeated this movement several times as a way of drinking the milk given that his face was too large to drink it directly from the jug.

Dr Willis ignored Tiger for the first few seconds until interrupting his service to apologise to viewers.

“Sorry, we’ve acquired a friend this morning,” he said.

Tiger is one of four cats at the Deanery.

