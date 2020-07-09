  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Parihaka’s planned visitor centre will tell site’s own story

Thursday, July 9th, 2020

For decades their story has been told by others. Now the people of Parihaka have the opportunity to make sure they are the ones telling it.

In June the Parihaka Papakāinga Trust was granted $14 million from the Provincial Growth Fund.

It will be used to build a visitor centre and other infrastructure to cope with the increasing number of people coming to the historic site. Read more

