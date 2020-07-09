Vietnam court jails Catholic blogger for eight years

A Vietnam court has jailed an outspoken Catholic blogger, known for commenting on social issues, for allegedly trying to undermine the state.

The People’s Court in Lam Dong province on July 7 sentenced Nguyen Quoc Duc Vuong, 29, to eight years in jail and three years’ probation for “making, hoarding and disseminating anti-state propaganda.”

The blogger from Don Duong district was arrested in September last year.

According to a four-page indictment, Vuong had posted and spread 98 video clips and 366 articles against the government on Facebook. Read more

