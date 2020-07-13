  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
City council has no issues with church noise

Monday, July 13th, 2020

It seems neighbours of a suburban church will have to put up with loud preaching, chanting and drumming into the early hours of the morning.

Christchurch City Council says Light of All Nations church in Tankerville Rd, Hoon Hay has only reached a noise level leading to an excessive noise notice being issued once. Read more

