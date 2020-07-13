‘Irish Sun’ apologises to former seminarian over ‘Fling and a Prayer’ story

A former seminarian has received an apology and damages in the High Court from the publishers of the Irish Sun over an article falsely claiming he had been sent home from the Irish College in Rome.

Conor Gannon sued News Group Newspapers (NGN) over the May 12, 2018, article entitled ‘Fling and a Prayer’ which he said defamed him. The article falsely stated he had been sent home after he had been found in bed with another seminarian.

On Thursday, his counsel Jim O’Callaghan, instructed by Hughes Walsh Solicitors, told the court the case had been settled and an apology would be read out. Read more

