Tamakis block Queen Street, in campaign push for ‘rights and freedoms’

Monday, July 13th, 2020

Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki blocked Queen St in a campaign push to demand that “their voices be heard.”

Roughly 1000 people gathered in Aotea Square to hear the pair make their pitch for their party, Vision New Zealand, ahead of the upcoming election. Read more

