Dunedin Bishop resumes duties after time away

Thursday, July 16th, 2020

Bishop Michael Dooley has returned to Dunedin diocese and has resumed his duties as bishop after taking some time away.

On May 3, Bishop Dooley wrote a letter addressed to his “dear brothers and sisters in Christ” announcing that he would spend some time away from the diocese for personal and spiritual renewal. Read more in NZ Catholic.

