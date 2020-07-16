  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Sentence against human rights, but cannot be overturned

Thursday, July 16th, 2020

A seven-year prison sentence for a mentally-ill man who kissed a stranger on Cuba St went well beyond excessive punishment and would shock properly informed New Zealanders, the Court of Appeal has found.

But despite the finding, two of the justices involved in the case say the man cannot be discharged because of New Zealand’s three-strike rule. Read more

