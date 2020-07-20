Catholic hospitals in Syria working to help indigent patients

Three Catholic-run hospitals providing life-saving services free of charge to vulnerable Syrians hope to aid some 50,000 patients by the project’s end next year.

“Institutions in Syria now are having a lot of difficulties … So, this project supporting these hospitals is helping them to go on,” said Flavia Chevallard, project coordinator for “Operation Open Hospitals in Syria” implemented by AVSI, a nongovernmental organization founded in Italy in 1972.

The project is the brainchild of Cardinal Mario Zenari, the nuncio to Syria, who in 2016 sought practical ways to support Syrians in the midst of crippling conflict. Read more

