Priests face ‘crisis of conscience’ as bishops differ over Communion on the tongue

Priests have spoken of a “crisis of conscience” as bishops in England and Wales issue differing guidelines on the reception of Holy Communion.

The bishops’ conference recommends that Communion only be received in the hand, but individual bishops have the authority to make policy for their dioceses, and have adopted varying guidelines.

A spokesperson for the bishops’ conference told the Tablet: “Bishops are strongly recommended to adopt the guidance but bishops have the right to act as they see fit in their own diocese and to accept the consequences of their actions.” Read more

