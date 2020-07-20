  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Auckland Catholic educator honoured

Monday, July 20th, 2020

Retired Auckland diocese vicar for education Linda McQuade has been honoured by Pope Francis, who made her a dame of the Order of St Gregory the Great for her more-than-40-year service in education. Continue reading in NZ Catholic.

