One man adds record $19.7 billion to his fortune in single day

Last Monday Jeff Bezos added $13 billion (NZ$19.7 billion) to his net worth, the largest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012. Read moreAdditional reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, July 23rd, 2020
Last Monday Jeff Bezos added $13 billion (NZ$19.7 billion) to his net worth, the largest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Tags: Amazon.com, rich and powerful
Priests face ‘crisis of conscience’ as bishops differ over Communion on the tongue · July 23, 2020
Priests face ‘crisis of conscience’ as bishops differ over Communion on the tongue · July 23, 2020
Priests face ‘crisis of conscience’ as bishops differ over Communion on the tongue · July 23, 2020
Priests face ‘crisis of conscience’ as bishops differ over Communion on the tongue · July 23, 2020