  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

One man adds record $19.7 billion to his fortune in single day

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

Last Monday Jeff Bezos added $13 billion (NZ$19.7 billion) to his net worth, the largest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,