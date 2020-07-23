UK accuses China of ‘gross’ human rights abuses against Uighurs

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused China of “gross and egregious” human rights abuses against its Uighurs and said sanctions against those responsible cannot be ruled out.

Reports of forced sterilisation and wider persecution of the Muslim group were “reminiscent of something not seen for a long time”, he told the BBC.

The UK would work with its allies to take appropriate action, he insisted.

China’s UK ambassador said talk of concentration camps was “fake”. Read more

