Consumer NZ slams funeral insurance firms over prices

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

Consumer NZ is slamming funeral insurance as predatory and overpriced after an 85-year-old woman paid nearly $19,000 dollars for a policy worth $10,000.

Customers are losing money on the products and a change to the law is overdue, it says. Read more

