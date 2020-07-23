Recidivist priest paroled early

Recidivist priest Vince Ryan, 82, was paroled from jail on Tuesday after serving less than half of a three-year sentence for the historic sexual abuse of two altar boys.

The Australian Catholic priest had previously served 14 years for the sexual abuse of more than 30 boys.

Bishop of the Maitland – Newcastle diocese, Bill Wright has twice petitioned the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) and through them, the Pope, in regards to what should occur with Ryan’s priesthood.

“On both occasions, the CDF were provided with the presiding justices’ judgments and sentencing remarks and other relevant information,” Wright said in a statement.

Wright said the authority to remove a priest was reserved to the Pope on the advice from the CDF.

He confirmed the diocese will not be financially supporting Ryan. He has refused comment further on what he recommended to the Vatican as he does not want to appear to be influencing the Holy See.

Former Detective Chief Inspector Peter Fox, who previously investigated Ryan and campaigned for a Royal Commission into clergy abuse, believes Ryan should remain locked up and be stripped of his priesthood.

