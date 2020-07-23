  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
RSE workers for to return home their complaints unresloved

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

The sense of defeat was palpable amongst a set of RSE workers who were forced to board a repatriation flight before any of their claims of mistreatment and unfair dismissal could be resolved.

One of the workers, Lyn Soapi, said the group were sad to be leaving without anything to show for their efforts but happy to be going home.  Read more

