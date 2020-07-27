  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Baxter poem excerpts removed from church

Monday, July 27th, 2020

Excerpts from a poem by poet James K. Baxter have been removed from a Dunedin church.

In a recent edition of the Mercy Parish newsletter, Father Gerard Aynsley wrote that the Parish Pastoral Council had met to discuss the quote from the poem My Love Came Through the City, which was displayed in the foyer of St Patrick’s Basilica. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,